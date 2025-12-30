You Can Control A Computer With Your Android Phone - Here's How

Cell phones have come a long way since they first made their public debut. From calling functionality to SMS to smartphone apps, your phone can now do almost everything a larger PC might. You can use it to unlock your garage, order your groceries, hail a taxi, and even watch over your pets while you're away. But there's one other function your phone can do that you might find surprisingly handy: control your computer.

Yes, you can actually operate your computer from your mobile device — and the reverse is true as well: You can also control your Android phone via your PC — including most Android phones. This is possible either via remote control or local control. With remote control, the connection relies on the internet, so you'll be able to access your PC or Mac from anywhere. On the other hand, local control means your devices are required to be on the same Wi-Fi network to stay connected.

Both types of control are supported on devices still playing host to earlier versions ofAndroid, making it one of the best ways to repurpose an old Android device. Here's a step-by-step guide to get you started on using your Android phone to control your computer, with the help of Chrome Remote Desktop (for remote control) and Unified Remote (for local control).