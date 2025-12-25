Google May Soon Let You Change That Old, Silly Gmail Address

Along with several Gmail tips and tricks, users can change their IDs even right now. But the feature isn't available to addresses ending in @gmail.com. A Google support document notes that "you usually can't change" those email addresses. However, the Hindi version mentions the new feature that Google is about to roll out. Here's what a machine-translated version of the document reads: "If the last part of your Google Account email address is gmail.com, you can replace that email address with an email address that ends with @gmail.com." Later in the same document, Google explains that the original Gmail handle you used for the account will remain yours, but both @gmail.com addresses will point to the same account. You'll still receive emails at the old address, so you won't have to worry about changing all your logins you may have created with it.

Instead, you can use the new Gmail address for more official communications, where the Gmail address may matter. The best part about the process is that users won't have to worry about moving any data from the old account to the new account. The data will not be affected by the Gmail name change, whether it's photos, emails, or messages. Google also explains that both email addresses can be used to log into your account since the original ID won't be discontinued. That said, Google will only let you create up to three other email addresses linked to your existing Gmail account. Importantly, you can add a new email address every 12 months. You'll have to wait a year before you change it again. At this point, though, it's unclear when Google will officially announce the Gmail name change feature.