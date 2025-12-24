Google One Cloud Storage Plans Just Got A 50% Discount, But You'll Have To Act Fast
Holiday shopping is nearly over for most people, but thanks to Google, there's one more thing to add to the list of things-to-buy before 2025 ends: a full year of Google One cloud storage for your data. Google is offering buyers an impressive discount on all Google One plans, including the more expensive Google AI Pro plan that comes with access to Google's best AI models. The deal lets you save over 50% on Google's cloud storage plans for the first year of use as long as you're a new customer, choose the annual plan, and purchase the deal by New Year's Eve. That appears to be the deadline according to the sign-up page Google set up for the offer, which has "AI NYE" in the URL, as seen below.
Google promoted the deal as a Gemini perk on X, targeting fans of generative AI tools who may be interested in the AI features included in the Google AI Pro plan. As a reminder, Google AI Pro offers access to Google's latest AI models, including Gemini 3 Pro, the Nano Banana Pro image generator, Deep Research, Antigravity, and others. That's on top of the 2TB of cloud storage that comes with Google AI Pro and support to share the plan with up to five other people. That said, the 50% discount doesn't apply to Google's most expensive Gemini subscription. Google Al Ultra still costs $249.99/month, but new subscribers do get a 50% discount for the first three months of access.
How much do the Google One storage plans cost?
Google is engaged in a fierce competition with OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI firms. The Christmas deal advertised above is the kind of unique offer Google can use to attract consumers who may be ready to pay for premium AI features. Google AI Pro costs $20/month, or $199.99/year, without the deal. ChatGPT Plus is also priced at $20/month, though OpenAI doesn't offer savings via an annual payment option. OpenAI also doesn't offer cloud storage with its subscriptions. The new Google deal cuts Google AI Pro access down to $99.99 for the first year, which nets users $139.89 in savings, or more than 50%. (The price cut is 50% because the annual price for the Google AI Pro subscription tier is $199.99.)
But even consumers who don't like AI or need premium access to AI subscriptions should consider the Google One deals. After all, the same 50% discount applies to the cheaper plans that only offer cloud storage. The Google One Basic plan nets you 100GB of cloud storage space for Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive for just $9.99/year instead of $19.99/year. If you need more storage, you'll want the Google One Premium plan, which includes 2TB of storage, and offers Google Workspace premium features and 10% back in Google Store credit for $49.99/year. The Premium plan costs $99.99/year regularly.