Google CC Is A Gmail Assistant That Emails You Every Morning

Google's rich ecosystem of apps and services is a big advantage for the Gemini AI experience. The chatbot can act as an assistant ready to provide information on the fly about all sorts of topics, including tasks that may be related to content stored in Google apps. Maybe it's an email in Gmail and a document in Google Drive that are both important for a project, and Gemini can surface that information as long as it has access to both. That's not the only AI assistance experience Google has envisioned.

In addition to connecting Gemini to Gmail and Drive, Google has developed a brand-new AI assistant called CC that will live inside Gmail to help you stay on top of your day. Unlike Gemini, which is available worldwide, CC is an experimental productivity assistant limited to the U.S. and Canada. Users can obtain access to CC after signing up via a Google Labs waitlist. It's unclear how many users Google's trial will accommodate initially, nor how long the wait time is, but Google said CC will be available to adult Google consumer account users, starting with Google AI Ultra subscribers at the most expensive premium tier of Gemini ($250/month).

Interestingly, CC seems to be an alternative to ChatGPT Pulse, a proactive AI agent inside ChatGPT that offers a morning brief experience in the chat app. Pulse can connect to apps like Gmail and Calendar as well, though that's optional. Like CC, Pulse requires the expensive, $200/month ChatGPT Pro tier subscription.