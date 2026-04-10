Amazon Delivery Drones Have Metro Detroit Residents Worried About One Thing
The expansion of Amazon's delivery drone service has sparked a bit of controversy in the metro Detroit area. According to news reports, citizens of Bloomfield Township have begun to notice an uptick in the number of drone deliveries being made from a local fulfillment center. With more than 140 deliveries going out daily, some are concerned about drones constantly flying over their homes.
In a Facebook post shared by the Bloomfield Township Police Department, residents asked questions about the drones, including whether Amazon had done wildlife impact studies, how the drones were operated, and who has access to the visual data being collected. This is where the biggest issue comes into play, as local residents are worried about the potential invasion of privacy that this kind of service could lead to.
The Bloomfield Township Police Department says that privacy shouldn't be an issue and that only two Amazon employees review footage if a drone fails to make its delivery. An officer with the department also noted that the drones fly roughly 70 miles per hour, so any footage is blurry and is only being used to avoid birds and other objects while in flight.
Amazon's drone program has seen mixed responses
Amazon started its drone delivery service in 2022 and is not the only company going this route — even Grubhub is getting in on drone deliveries. But Amazon's delivery service has seen mixed results since its inception. While some people find the idea cool and futuristic, others like the residents of College Station, Texas have worked to ground Amazon's drones, leading the service to abandon the town in favor of more accepting communities.
Beyond the privacy concerns raised in Bloomfield Township, there are also worries about automated vehicles, in general, failing and causing damage to personal property. In early 2026, an Amazon drone crashed into an apartment building and there are reports of Waymo driverless taxis narrowly avoiding disaster.
Luckily, nobody was injured in these incidents and the damage sustained to the building was minimal. However, it's easy to see that consumer concerns aren't uncalled for. Amazon has a goal to use drones for delivering more than 500 million packages annually by the end of 2029. Given these ongoing concerns and problems, it remains to be seen if the company can pull it off.