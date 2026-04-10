Amazon Delivery Drones Have Metro Detroit Residents Worried About One Thing

The expansion of Amazon's delivery drone service has sparked a bit of controversy in the metro Detroit area. According to news reports, citizens of Bloomfield Township have begun to notice an uptick in the number of drone deliveries being made from a local fulfillment center. With more than 140 deliveries going out daily, some are concerned about drones constantly flying over their homes.

In a Facebook post shared by the Bloomfield Township Police Department, residents asked questions about the drones, including whether Amazon had done wildlife impact studies, how the drones were operated, and who has access to the visual data being collected. This is where the biggest issue comes into play, as local residents are worried about the potential invasion of privacy that this kind of service could lead to.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department says that privacy shouldn't be an issue and that only two Amazon employees review footage if a drone fails to make its delivery. An officer with the department also noted that the drones fly roughly 70 miles per hour, so any footage is blurry and is only being used to avoid birds and other objects while in flight.