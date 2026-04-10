You Should Change This Camera Setting If You Value Your Privacy

If you capture and share a lot of photos, you should know there's a setting that stores your location, along with other details like date, time, camera model, focal length, shutter speed, or ISO values. By default, photos captured on Android and iOS smartphones include this information, called the EXIF (Exchangeable Image File Format) data or metadata. And it's the location part of this metadata that you should be concerned about.

Keep in mind that this information is often helpful. It can be used for categorizing photos based on date or location, or even detecting duplicate photos. But the information can also be misused to track your activity or collect information about you. For instance, photos shared from your home will give anyone a rough idea of your home address. If someone is really dedicated, they could easily keep tabs on your daily activity simply by analyzing the photos you share at different times of the day. Since the metadata includes both GPS coordinates and time, they could get an idea of what time you leave for the office, the route you take, your work address, and the places you frequently visit.

Although many social media platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, remove location-related metadata from photos you post, you can't entirely rely on their built-in mechanisms. Even with WhatsApp, the GPS coordinates are sometimes retained. So, it's vital to either remove location-related data from photos before you share them or turn off geotagging entirely.