Apple Says This Popular MacBook Privacy Accessory Might Destroy Your Screen

If your work environment genuinely requires you to cover the camera of your MacBook, Apple has a few tips and tricks to prevent such an accessory from destroying your Mac display. According to the company, any camera cover shouldn't be thicker than an average piece of printer paper, which means 0.1 mm. Apple also advises users not to use camera covers that leave adhesive residue. If your camera cover is thicker than a printer paper, Apple's advice is that you should remove it before closing your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Apple reminds Mac users that they have complete control of the apps that can access their camera and microphone, as access is always turned off by default. Starting with macOS Mojave, users first need to give permission to an app before it can access the Mac's camera. By going into System Settings, users just need to head to Privacy & Security in the sidebar and click the Camera toggle. There, users can see the list of apps that asked to use the camera and manage whether they want to keep granting access or not.

In Safari, for example, you can go to the browser's settings, click Websites, and select Camera to see which websites have requested access to that feature, and then continue to grant or revoke camera access. That said, if you don't need this extra layer of security with a camera cover, you always have control over what apps and websites can use your camera and microphone.