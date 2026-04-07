What Does 'Like New' Actually Mean On Amazon?

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Amazon, like a handful of other retailers, sells used or pre-owned products alongside brand new gear in its marketplace, through Amazon Resale (previously Amazon Warehouse). You can also buy unclaimed Amazon packages through liquidators — although, those are third-parties, not Amazon directly. Ultimately, depending on the listing, you have the opportunity to snag a used product at a decent price.

Amazon uses labels to give you a better idea of item conditions, from "refurbished" to "used — acceptable," with a top-tier option being "used — like new or open box." Amazon describes the titular "like new" category as something in "perfect working condition." It may be missing its original protective wrapping, like plastic cellophane, but the box itself should be intact and in "good condition" with "minor damage" evident, if any.

But how accurate is that description according to buyers? Amazon doesn't separate its used or pre-owned reviews from brand new, so it's difficult to tell what people think from its on-site resources. A few other places, like Reddit, offer a better idea. One person mentions they always receive used items with a "super beat up" box, yet the actual item is okay. Another, who claims to have bought "plenty" of used items, says they "can barely detect anything wrong," with at most minor damage on the outer packaging. In a tools subreddit, another user says they look for pre-owned tools all the time, which usually arrive as described. When they have run into broken items, they simply returned them like any other Amazon purchase. As recently as a year ago, someone was "genuinely surprised" with their purchase through Resale. A number of comments agree, but there are certainly stories of mixed results.