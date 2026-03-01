5 Hidden Bargains Americans Don't Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you often wait for Black Friday, Prime Day, or the occasional flash sales to save money, you are doing it the hard way. While you get steep discounts during sales, there are other, sometimes better, deals you never hear about. That's because these are not advertised as extensively, yet they are just a few taps away on your smartphone or the official website. E-commerce retailers like Amazon and eBay have dedicated sections where you can find heavily discounted products. Similarly, offers on major credit cards and deals from your phone carrier can help you save a few bucks off your next purchase.

It's not that these bargains don't exist all-year-round. Most people don't know about them because they are often hidden behind menus and tabs that they don't bother checking. But the good news is that it requires neither a lot of effort nor advanced skills to unlock these hidden bargains. You just need to know where to look, and you can save real money on products in your wishlist.