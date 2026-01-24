This Is The Best Time To Buy Tech On Amazon
Buying high-quality tech doesn't have to break the bank if you know the right time to look for good deals on Amazon. The good news is that you don't have to plan your year around one single day on Amazon to find deals on tech. Amazon actually has four different sales across the year where you'll find discounted tech products.
Prime Day in July, Prime Big Deal Days in October, Cyber Monday in November, and the December holiday season are all excellent times to shop for tech on Amazon. A great way to be prepared is to save items on Amazon to its shopping list feature so you can easily refer back to them later. Near the item's description will be an option that reads "Add to List." This is a great way to keep track of the price changes of items you are interested in to see when they have the best sale.
While there might be some tech you may not want to buy on Amazon, such as items with no clear brand, the site is generally a good place for tech shoppers. As you wait for these four deal times to arrive, having target items on your List is also a good way to ensure the sales are not fake or over-exaggerated, so you don't waste your money. After all, there is an Amazon lawsuit regarding prices being raised to make Prime Deals seem much better than they are.
Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Day
Amazon Prime Day happens in early July, and the exact dates are announced earlier in the year so you can prepare. You may even find Prime Day electronics that are 50% off, a bargain that is hard to pass up. As the name implies, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't want to have Prime but do want to take advantage of the sales, you can opt for a month-long membership and then stop your subscription afterward. Sometimes Amazon will even offer a week- or month-long free Prime trial.
That isn't the only sale exclusive to Prime members, though. Amazon has Prime Big Deal Days in early October. It is another event offering discounts on tech items as well as other products across the site. The position of Prime Big Deal Days is very timely for people who like to start their holiday shopping a bit early, since it means you don't have to wait for the rush of Black Friday or Cyber Monday at the end of November. By having this big of a sale at the start of October, Amazon attracts not only early holiday shoppers, but also those that may not have found what they wanted during July's Prime Day and are still waiting around for a good sale on a certain tech item.
Cyber Monday and the holidays
Cyber Monday happens the Monday after Thanksgiving, and is seen as the online shopping equivalent to Black Friday. These days, however, you are likely to find good sales that last all across the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as stores try to bring in a lot of holiday profit. Cyber Monday is a great time to find deals on laptops and other sales on tech items. The good news is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Cyber Monday sales — or any Black Friday weekend sale, for that matter. However, Prime members will get access to more exclusive deals than non-Prime members will.
If you didn't find what you wanted on Cyber Monday or earlier in the year, December is the final annual sale to pay attention to. Across the month, many retailers offer a variety of discounts on items to take advantage of holiday shoppers. No matter which holiday you celebrate during the month, it is an excellent time to see what tech items you can buy for a bargain on Amazon. Again, you don't necessarily need to be a Prime member to shop these holiday sales, but some product sales are Prime-exclusive. Regardless, with a year's worth of tech shopping done, you can start your new year with great new gadgets and still have money to spare.