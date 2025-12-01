5 Of The Best Cyber Monday Deals On Laptops Under $600

The HP Laptop 17-cp2199nr is as reliable as it is inexpensive, costing $429 after the 18% discount. The specs are not out of this world, but they are solid for everything from productivity and searching the web to some light gaming and creative suite use. With a 17.3-inch, 1600x900 display that has 250 nits of brightness, this laptop is great for streaming content, offering a large and bright canvas that looks great whether you're watching from bed or from an airplane seat. While the brightness is serviceable in controlled lighting environments, it is on the lower side when watching in bright conditions. However, the display does feature an anti-glare coating to help. Under the hood, this laptop has a Ryzen 5 7000-series CPU with four cores and 8 threads, which has a 2.8 GHz base clock and a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz.

The processor has an integrated AMD Radeon graphics chip that offers multi-monitor support for up to 4 displays. If you're wondering whether the graphics chip is good enough for gaming, you're in luck. While it is underpowered to run modern games at high or even medium settings, you can use it to play games like Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends, though you'll have to sacrifice graphical quality to get a playable framerate of around 30 FPS. The 512 GB of onboard storage and the 16 GB of RAM will limit how many games you can download or how many applications you can use simultaneously. The laptop will last just over 7 hours on a full charge, which is almost enough for a full day's work.