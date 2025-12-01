5 Of The Best Cyber Monday Deals On Laptops Under $600
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cyber Monday is here, and it's the best time of the year to get a great deal on expensive tech, like laptops. There is no shortage of amazing deals, but you'll want to look past the price tag to know if what you're getting is a good deal or just a cheap laptop at a low price. Many unbelievable deals on Amazon, for example, are for laptops from unknown manufacturers, which don't have as great a track record as known manufacturers such as Lenovo and Acer. That said, there are still plenty of good deals for laptop brands with the best reputation for reliability, so don't sweat it.
We created this list to offer a selection of quality laptops from top manufacturers that deliver on both price and performance. We've included gaming laptops, like the Acer Nitro V, and productivity machines, such as the Lenovo IdeaPad 2025. If you're ready to find a great deal on a laptop under $600 this Cyber Monday, keep reading.
HP Laptop 17-cp2199nr
The HP Laptop 17-cp2199nr is as reliable as it is inexpensive, costing $429 after the 18% discount. The specs are not out of this world, but they are solid for everything from productivity and searching the web to some light gaming and creative suite use. With a 17.3-inch, 1600x900 display that has 250 nits of brightness, this laptop is great for streaming content, offering a large and bright canvas that looks great whether you're watching from bed or from an airplane seat. While the brightness is serviceable in controlled lighting environments, it is on the lower side when watching in bright conditions. However, the display does feature an anti-glare coating to help. Under the hood, this laptop has a Ryzen 5 7000-series CPU with four cores and 8 threads, which has a 2.8 GHz base clock and a boost clock of up to 4.3 GHz.
The processor has an integrated AMD Radeon graphics chip that offers multi-monitor support for up to 4 displays. If you're wondering whether the graphics chip is good enough for gaming, you're in luck. While it is underpowered to run modern games at high or even medium settings, you can use it to play games like Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends, though you'll have to sacrifice graphical quality to get a playable framerate of around 30 FPS. The 512 GB of onboard storage and the 16 GB of RAM will limit how many games you can download or how many applications you can use simultaneously. The laptop will last just over 7 hours on a full charge, which is almost enough for a full day's work.
Lenovo 2026 New Generation 15.6 Business and Student Laptop
The Lenovo 2026 New Generation 15.6" Business and Student Laptop is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on Amazon. The laptop, which usually retails for $999, is now available for $539 after a 46% discount. Powering the laptop is a Ryzen 7 5825U, which has a whopping 8 cores and 16 threads, making it ideal for multi-threaded workflows. The CPU has a base clock of 2.0 GHz and a max boost clock of 4.5 GHz. While it is an older CPU first seen in 2022, it still holds its own in 2025. The best part is that the chip has a low TDP of 15W. It's easy on the battery, even when pushing the device. The 50Wh battery has more than enough juice for a full day, lasting nearly 15 hours when watching YouTube, though you'll have to lower the brightness by half.
This laptop is designed for students and business people, but it's not half bad for gaming, thanks to the integrated AMD Radeon 780M Graphics. Surprisingly, the AMD processor and graphics combo can run Fortnite at roughly 90 FPS. The laptop can also handle games like Valorant, Rocket League, and League of Legends at very playable framerates. Although the laptop doesn't feature a cutting-edge OLED display, it does have a serviceable FHD 15.6-inch display, which is capable of 300 nits of brightness. It's plenty big for gaming, streaming, or surfing the web, and it's still small enough to fit in most bags.
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop
If you're looking for a gaming laptop under $600, you won't find one better than the Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop. The Acer laptop normally sells for $749, but after the 23% Cyber Monday discount, the laptop is on sale for $579. The 15.6-inch FHD display may seem like a run-of-the-mill screen. Considering the display has a resolution of 1920x1080 and a brightness of 300 nits, it is somewhat basic, but the 165 Hz refresh rate is what sets it apart and makes it special for gaming. The 165 Hz display pairs well with the Intel Core i5 processor onboard. This particular processor — the i5-13420H — features eight cores and 12 threads, with a base clock of 2.1 GHz and a max boost clock of 4.6 GHz. With a base TDP of 45 W, this processor won't eat up too much battery when surfing the web, though more intensive tasks, like gaming, increase the TDP to 115 W.
The laptop also has a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The RTX 4050 is not Nvidia's most powerful GPU, but when paired with this Intel CPU and Nvidia's DLSS technology, the laptop can reach playable framerates in some of the most demanding video games, such as Cyberpunk 2077. This version of the Acer Nitro V has pared-back specs, such as 8 GB of RAM and only 512 GB of storage, to keep costs low. But you can always upgrade them later on. It's also worth noting that Acer tops the list when you rank major gaming laptop brands in terms of user reviews.
Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 Laptop
Lenovo's Yoga and ThinkPad laptops are known for their performance, and they are great for creatives who need the extra power. The IdeaPad laptops, which are made for more casual users, are also great and offer performance at a much lower price. The IdeaPad 2025 is a top choice if you're looking for an affordable productivity laptop. For Cyber Monday, the laptop is on sale for $424, down from its usual price of $499. The Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 has a 15.6-inch, FHD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Although the display is nothing special, the laptop makes up for it with the generous amount of storage and memory, especially for a machine at this price point. The Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 has a 1 TB SSD and 20 GB of RAM. Whether you're editing images, storing media files, or downloading Netflix series to watch offline, 1 TB is plenty of storage for most users. The 20 GB of RAM makes it easier to run several programs simultaneously.
This device also has USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, which are great if you want to supplement storage with an external SSD. In addition to the USB ports, the laptop has a full-size HDMI port and an SD card reader — a boon for photographers and videographers tired of lugging around a clunky USB hub. Onboard the Lenovo IdeaPad 2025 is Intel's N600 mobile processor. This CPU features four cores with a max clock speed of 3.3 GHz. This is a mobile processor, which explains why it's underpowered and not great for gaming or creative editing, but the low TDP of 6W means you get a 10-hour battery life.
Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ PC
The Acer Aspire 16 AI Copilot+ PC is an AI-ready laptop that leverages a neural processor to take advantage of new features you won't find on regular laptops. This laptop, which normally sells for $699, is down 36% to $449 — making it one of the best deals if you want to cash in on the AI laptop trend. Onboard the machine is the Snapdragon X CPU — an eight-core processor from Qualcomm that runs at 3 GHz. There's also an integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Storage-wise, this laptop has a 512 GB SSD. For memory, Acer includes 16 GB of RAM. The laptop is not the most powerful on this list, but it does have the best battery life — 18 hours of usage, as per the brand.
Internally, the Acer Aspire 16 doesn't impress much. However, the 16-inch FHD display, which features a 120 Hz refresh rate and 350 nits of brightness, makes a notable impression. The 1440p webcam is another plus. Although this is a relatively thin computer, it does have a variety of useful ports, such as a full HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, two USB4 Type-C ports, and a MicroSD card slot. The USB4 ports are a great inclusion, especially if you're planning on using an external drive. While the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best laptops you can buy in 2025, the Acer Aspire 16 is less expensive and just as good.
How we chose the laptops
To create this list of the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops under $600, we searched Amazon to find devices manufactured by reputable laptop manufacturers, such as Lenovo, Acer, and HP. Although there are many laptops under $600, we looked for machines that offered great value for your money at the target price point. We also looked at user reviews and ratings, ensuring all the laptops have impressed previous buyers. Finally, we sought to offer a diverse selection of laptops, from productivity machines to ones more focused on gaming. In one case, we selected an AI-ready laptop since it's a newer trend that some users might value.