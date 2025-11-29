Every Major Gaming Laptop Brand Ranked From Worst To Best Based On User Reviews
Gaming laptops have evolved drastically over the past decade and a half, moving from bulky machines with temperature issues to sleek, portable powerhouses capable of delivering console‑level performance without heating up like a furnace. While consoles and PCs dominate the gaming market, laptops are seemingly often underestimated because they offer something entirely unique — portability at the expense of a slight downgrade in performance. Before you get all defensive about your gaming laptop, let us clarify that this downgrade may not be noticeable to many casual players, and it only becomes apparent after long hours of gaming.
Users typically evaluate gaming laptops based on price, processor, GPU, cooling efficiency, build quality, and overall performance. Even two laptops with similar specs can perform very differently due to material quality and heat management. Modern gaming laptops often feature high-end graphics cards with top-of-the-line processors that generate a lot of heat. As such, they each have unique specialized cooling compartments to better manage the temperature, and the quality of this cooling system is a big factor that differentiates an average gaming laptop from a great one.
Regardless, every gamer has their own preferences, and gaming laptop brands have to meet all such expectations to stand out in this competitive market. So, to provide a clear picture of how companies perform against these demands, we examined the gaming laptops from every major brand, noting user ratings and total reviews. The amalgamation of those reviews helped us rank these nine gaming laptop brands from worst to best.
9. Samsung
While Samsung is a well-established electronics brand, some of its gaming laptops tend to lag behind in performance, value, and specialized gaming features compared to competitors. Samsung's gaming catalogue is limited to the Galaxy Book series, which is easily outperformed by others in a similar price range. Most of its models, although marketed for hardcore gaming, tend to perform best only at the casual level and fall short when it comes to competitive setups.
Another reason Samsung is ranked the lowest in this list is due to the limited availability of high-end GPUs and processors in its gaming laptops. Many models lack the latest Nvidia RTX cards or high-refresh displays, which are the bare minimum for a smooth gaming experience. Customers on Amazon have also noted issues with heat management during extended gaming sessions, and even complained about the subpar customer support. Battery life is another common limitation, as gaming laptops generally consume more power, and Samsung models do not stand out in this regard.
Samsung's gaming laptops sit with an overall rating of 4.02 out of 5 from at least 100 combined reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy. That said, Samsung laptops are still suitable for light gaming and casual users, whose priority is portability and general performance over raw power. Their designs are sleek, and the build quality is decent, but in the competitive gaming laptop market, Samsung struggles to deliver the level of performance and reliability offered by other brands.
8. Gigabyte
Known for producing gaming-oriented hardware, Gigabyte has made strides with its Aero and Aorus series, which include high-refresh displays and the latest Nvidia RTX GPUs in some flagship models. However, several factors hold Gigabyte back from ranking higher. First, the brand's build quality varies significantly across models, with some lower-tier laptops feeling plasticky and less durable than competitors.
Customers have also reported occasional issues with thermal throttling during long gaming sessions, despite the inclusion of larger cooling fans or vapor chamber designs in premium models. One reviewer on Amazon stated that the "laptop is very, very hot" regardless of whether it's running a game. This reviewer also criticized the laptops for including "bloatware like the AI thing", as well as generally low-quality software.
Gigabyte gaming laptops earn a slightly higher overall rating of 4.19 out of 5 from at least 1,000 reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy. Battery life, while slightly better than Samsung's, still lags behind top-tier brands. One of its great performing gaming laptops on Amazon is the Aorus 16X, which is available in multiple high-end GPUs with equally great processors for support and up to a 240Hz display. Overall, Gigabyte is a decent choice for mid-range gaming performance, but the inconsistencies in build quality and thermal management prevent it from being higher on our list.
7. Dell
Dell, as a gaming laptop brand, is well-known mostly thanks to its Alienware series, with a bit of contribution from the G Series. These models are praised for their robust build quality, high-end GPU options, great processors, and high refresh rate in the latest flagship models. Despite these strengths, Dell laptops still face challenges.
Many models are much heavier and bulkier, which affects portability. Heat management is generally okay, but sustained gaming sessions can lead to audible fan noise, and some users report performance dips under extended loads. Pricing is another consideration, as Alienware laptops are often more expensive than competitors with similar specs. It is for that reason that many gamers choose other brands over Dell, as you generally get better performance at a lower price tag.
Dell's gaming laptops have earned an overall rating of 4.06 out of 5 from at least 2,000 reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy, showing a stronger presence than those above. One of its recent gaming laptops on Amazon is the Alienware 18 Area-51, which offers few options in RTX 50s, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, and a whopping 300Hz 3ms Display. Dell stands out for providing decent customer support and warranties, making it appealing to gamers who want peace of mind. While it is a reliable option, Dell does not consistently deliver the same thermal efficiency or value for money seen in higher-ranked brands, keeping it more in the middle of our list.
6. Razer
Razer is considered one of the leading brands in both gaming accessories and laptops, so it might be shocking to see it this far down — but there is a good reason for that. The brand pushes its flagship Razer Blade series, which combines slim, sturdy builds with the latest GPUs, high refresh displays, and advanced cooling systems, allowing its gaming laptops to handle demanding games without significant throttling.
So, what's the catch? For one, Razer laptops are expensive, with pricing often higher than comparable MSI or Asus models. While the compact build of some models improves portability, it can slightly limit thermal performance, especially in ultra-thin configurations. Battery life is average, as expected, since high-performance components consume significant energy. The other major drawback for customers is Razer's egregious customer support, which has been considered one of the worst among gaming companies for a while. So, if you get a faulty piece and need to get a refund — which happens more often than it should — you will be in for a rollercoaster of emotions.
On paper, Razer offers great premium features but at a very expensive price tag, which, for some reason, doesn't translate to great post-purchase support. And for that, users have rated it 4.21 out of 5 from around 2,500 reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy. Its most highly rated laptop on Amazon is the Razer Blade 14, featuring several RTX 50s, an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, with a 3K 120Hz OLED Display.
5. HP
HP's gaming laptops target both the casual and more competitive audience with its Victus and Omen series. These models are equipped with powerful GPUs, high refresh rates, and other customizable features that make them more versatile compared to others. Where HP falls short is in weight, thermal throttling, and sometimes battery life, as many of its laptops are heavier than comparable models.
Some users have noted that fan noise can be noticeable under load. One Best Buy shopper reported that the Omen was "loud when gaming," though they noted that wearing a headset removed the issue. The reviewer also stated, "If you can get it at or under $1,300, it's a good deal."
Despite such issues, it has a respectable position in the gaming sphere and has achieved an overall rating of 4.08 out of 5 from around 9,500 reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy, reflecting broad popularity. Its most popular models on Amazon include the HP Omen 16, which is equipped with an RTX 5070 and Intel Ultra 9-285H featuring a 240Hz display. HP appeals to gamers who want flagship features without paying the ultra-premium prices seen in Razer or Alienware.
4. MSI
MSI has built a reputation as one of the most performance-oriented gaming laptop brands, catering to enthusiasts who value raw power and customizable setups. The brand offers multiple flagship series, such as Stealth, Vector, Raider, and Titan, featuring high-end GPUs paired with top-tier processors and efficient cooling systems. These gaming laptops are built more for serious gamers who want close to desktop-level performance in a portable chassis.
However, some users have reported minor quality-control inconsistencies across units, particularly with fan noise and display calibration. Still, it remains much better than the ones we already mentioned. One reviewer on Amazon stated that the MSI Thin 15 "is a beast" that has played every game they threw at it on high graphics settings and smooth framerates. However, this customer went on to admit the laptop "doesn't have a ton of storage, especially if you need to download games."
MSI gaming laptops have earned an impressive overall rating of 4.39 out of 5 from over 5,000 reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy. One of its most highly rated and versatile laptops includes the MSI Thin 15, featuring mid-to-high-level GPUs, with few options for the processor, and a 144Hz display.
3. Lenovo
Lenovo's presence in the gaming market has grown significantly through its Legion lineup, which is known for offering excellent value and robust build quality to achieve optimal performance. Its flagship Legion 7i and 5 Pro models are often praised for being great across the board, with few complaints about their temperature control and battery life, but not to the point of being unfamiliar to even the best of the best gaming laptops.
One of its most sought-after gaming laptops, Legion Pro 7i, comes equipped with RTX 5070 Ti, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, and an outstanding display of 2.5k OLED with up to 240Hz refresh rate that rivals even the most expensive brands. For many, it is a great upgrade from older laptops — but that doesn't mean old laptops don't have clever uses of their own.
Unlike some competitors, Lenovo strikes a near-perfect balance between optimal performance and pricing, which is really hard to come by in the gaming laptop market. Lenovo's gaming laptops earn an impressive 4.45 stars out of 5 — among the highest on this list — from more than 9,400 reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy, showcasing widespread user satisfaction. It's the go-to brand for gamers seeking high-performance laptops without entering ultra-premium pricing territory.
2. Asus
Asus earns its spot near the top thanks to its long-standing reliability and consistent performance across all price tiers. Its flagship Republic of Gamers or ROG lineup, particularly the Zephyrus and Strix series, is known for combining premium build quality with strong thermals and top-of-the-line components that give the best gaming experience you can ask for. The brand also deserves credit for showcasing innovation with practicality, especially with models like the Zephyrus G14 that are a perfect example of how Asus offers top-tier performance in a portable device without cutting corners.
Moreover, its TUF series continues to serve as one of the most durable and budget-friendly gaming laptops you can find in the market. While some users have reported minor issues with fan sound under heavy load, it's within the range of expectations for a gaming laptop. One reviewer on Amazon praised the Asus ROG Strix G16 for "[handling] AAA games quite reasonably." However, they also stated the laptop "tends to heat up some with intense gaming," but otherwise "the fans are very quiet."
Asus, as a notable brand name, has earned a rating of 4.16 out of 5 from over 17,000 combined reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy. The brand continues to prove that its gaming laptops are not only powerful but also very dependable long-term machines built for gamers who value performance above all.
1. Acer
Acer dominates the gaming laptop market in overall user satisfaction, with its Predator and Nitro series standing out as top-rated options for both casual and competitive gamers. These are not only more affordable than others, but also pack great performance, such as the Predator Helios Neo 14, which can be equipped with a few options from RTX 30s or 40s with equally great processors to offer excellent gaming performance without compromising its build quality. Acer's attention to thermal design, especially in its recent Helios Neo and Triton models, ensures consistent performance even during extended sessions.
What sets Acer apart is its ability to offer premium specs at accessible price points, which is a big reason why it even has the most user feedback out of all on this list. Customers often praise its balance between cost, performance, and overall quality, with one reviewer on Amazon talking about their Helios Neo 14 by saying, " This has been my daily driver computer for almost a year now, and I've been very impressed. It's handled every game I've thrown at it and more."
Acer has an impressive overall rating of 4.51 stars out of 5 from more than 30,000 combined reviews we checked on Amazon and Best Buy. It not only has the best overall rating, but also the largest number of reviews we could find on both major online stores. The brand provides one of the most dependable gaming experiences, proving that high performance doesn't have to come at an exorbitant price.
Methodology
We looked at the top-rated gaming laptops, old and new, from each brand on Amazon and Best Buy, which helped us gauge the overall user feedback. Since it is almost impossible to check every single review, we examined the vast majority of customer ratings and developed an amalgamation of reviews that helped us create a baseline we used to evaluate each gaming laptop family. The fact that some brands have at least ten thousand more reviews than others goes to show how much users prefer purchasing some laptops over others. However, if portability is not your biggest concern, you could look into some of the major PC brands to see what fits your needs.
Furthermore, these brands in this article are listed purely from the gaming audience's perspective; it would be a different story if you considered the best general laptops you can buy for yourself. While this ranking reflects each brand's overall customer satisfaction, you should know that several recent models have yet to garner as many reviews as their earlier iterations. Ultimately, the ideal gaming laptop comes down to your personal preferences and the kind of tasks you intend to perform. Choose your best gaming laptop carefully, and happy gaming!