Every Major Gaming Laptop Brand Ranked From Worst To Best Based On User Reviews

Gaming laptops have evolved drastically over the past decade and a half, moving from bulky machines with temperature issues to sleek, portable powerhouses capable of delivering console‑level performance without heating up like a furnace. While consoles and PCs dominate the gaming market, laptops are seemingly often underestimated because they offer something entirely unique — portability at the expense of a slight downgrade in performance. Before you get all defensive about your gaming laptop, let us clarify that this downgrade may not be noticeable to many casual players, and it only becomes apparent after long hours of gaming.

Users typically evaluate gaming laptops based on price, processor, GPU, cooling efficiency, build quality, and overall performance. Even two laptops with similar specs can perform very differently due to material quality and heat management. Modern gaming laptops often feature high-end graphics cards with top-of-the-line processors that generate a lot of heat. As such, they each have unique specialized cooling compartments to better manage the temperature, and the quality of this cooling system is a big factor that differentiates an average gaming laptop from a great one.

Regardless, every gamer has their own preferences, and gaming laptop brands have to meet all such expectations to stand out in this competitive market. So, to provide a clear picture of how companies perform against these demands, we examined the gaming laptops from every major brand, noting user ratings and total reviews. The amalgamation of those reviews helped us rank these nine gaming laptop brands from worst to best.