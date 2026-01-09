10 Gadgets And Tech Items You Should Think Twice About Before Buying From Amazon

Unless you're happy walking to the local river, a good washing machine is a necessity. You can buy these at many retail chains, such as Costco and Home Depot, and you might think that, since Amazon delivers every order to your door, you could purchase an appliance through them. We'd advise caution.

The quality of large appliances purchased through Amazon shouldn't be your primary concern. Instead, worry about everything else, starting with the warranty. If you buy through Amazon, you usually have to "contact the manufacturer directly," and it's a roll of the dice if they will ever get back to you, let alone honor the warranty. And if you buy an especially large product such as a refrigerator, don't expect the delivery person to help install the new appliance or haul out the device it's replacing. Oh, and did we mention that installing an appliance on your own often voids the manufacturer's warranty?

Given all these issues, you'd better hope that nothing goes wrong with your appliance. Granted, most people do that regardless of what they buy and from where, but if you purchase an appliance from Amazon, you can't always rely on the warranty for repairs. Moreover, Amazon often lists appliances sold by third-party retailers, many of which are refurbished instead of new. If you're not careful, you might buy an appliance that doesn't come with a warranty and fails within a month of purchase.