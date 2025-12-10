Amazon Basics Batteries: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Amazon Basics batteries are convenient, affordable, and one of the best battery brands. It seems like they're always on sale, and they surely sell to millions of people when a single product can have nearly 900,000 reviews. Despite their popularity and marketability, the packaging is vague about who manufactures them. Their country of origin varies, depending on the battery type and the production batch. They come from anywhere, including China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia. In some cases, the packaging claims the country of origin to be "Indonesia, using Japanese technology."

Digging a bit deeper into the available information reveals that a Japanese industrial giant, FDK Corporation (Fuji Denki Kagaku), is partly behind Amazon's Basics batteries (via OneZero). This corporation was established as Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo in 1950 and is now a subsidiary of Fujitsu. That means Amazon provides the branding and retail access, but part of the actual batteries are made by FDK and Fujitsu in factories in different locations. The next time you buy a bargain pack of Amazon Basics batteries, you're not buying just an Amazon product. In fact, it's an item supported by a complex global supply chain and Japanese know-how.