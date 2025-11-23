Ranking 12 Of The Most Popular Battery Brands From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's easy to find nearly any type of battery in a store, but the numerous brands that you can encounter can make it feel overwhelming to know which one to choose. After all, the battery world is expanding, with new types that don't degrade with use and fungus batteries that need feedings. It can all be a little complicated to keep up with.

Every time you step into the electronics section of a store or browse the online market, you'll find the same battery packs with different brands on them. Although these battery packages may all have the same type of batteries available, the quality varies. Some battery brands are better at providing you with more power, meaning your controllers for the Meta Quest 3 will be ready when you need them. Others are better suited for your clocks or smaller devices, as they consume less power.

We've selected 12 distinct brands and ranked them from worst to best to highlight which brands you should typically reach depending on what you need. As we go up the list, these are the ones that ranked well for power and garnered more positive reviews and test reports. We also examined a brand's overall performance with the battery, and we will offer our details about our methodology at the end.