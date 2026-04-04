Your Phone Carrier's Customer Service Might Be Completely Changing Soon - Here's Why

The FCC is setting its sights on wireless carriers again, now looking to upend customer service operations. In early March, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the agency would address how phone, internet, and cable companies outsource to international call centers, claiming it creates "confusing service, delayed support, and even security risks." Almost a month later, the FCC shared its proposal, breaking America's customer service issues down into three broad categories.

First, it aims to curtail the proliferation of offshore call centers, likely setting caps on the percentage of calls that can be handled abroad. Second, it seeks to improve customer experiences by imposing language proficiency and training requirements. To address security concerns, the proposal looks to limit the types of transactions that can be handled abroad, potentially restricting whether passwords, financial transactions, or identifying information can be disclosed to call centers in foreign countries. Furthermore, the FCC is looking to limit where companies can outsource their customer service operations. Lastly, it proposes to address the proliferation of robocalls and illegal customer service scams spamming constituents.

Moving forward, the FCC will solicit industry and regulatory comments on the above-mentioned rules. However, the proposal is notably lacking in details on how it will impose its new rules. It does shed light on the direction the FCC hopes to push the country's customer service industry. When combined with the continued migration of customer service jobs towards AI-automated systems, the proposal signals an oncoming shift in America's customer service industry that likely stokes more questions than answers.