Star Trek's Michael Dorn Holds One Of The Greatest Records In The Franchise's History

Depending on which "Star Trek" show tickles your fancy, or what films you always go back to (the Kelvin Timeline movies, maybe?), every series that boldly went where no one had gone before had a handful of wonderfully written characters that helped get us there. In 1987, one standout member of Starfleet, alongside the likes of La Forge (LeVar Burton) and Data (Brent Spiner), was Chief Security Officer Worf, played by Michael Dorn. A child of war, who lost his parents in a Romulan attack, Worf was the first Klingon to join Starfleet and became a crucial member of Jean-Luc Picard's crew aboard the Enterprise in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." From there, he became a fan favorite and influential voice on the show, and in doing so, achieved an accolade that no other "Star Trek" character before or since has earned.

Even now, after numerous "Star Trek" shows and movies that have come and gone, Worf, son of Mogh and of the Rozhenkos family, has appeared more times in "Star Trek" than any other character in the franchise's history. After his time in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," he returned in Season 4 of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and stayed through Season 7, then rejoined his former captain in "Picard." This resulted in Dorn making a total of 284 appearances on "Star Trek" TV episodes, more than any other actor (he also appeared in multiple franchise films, though not in the best "Star Trek" movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes). A not-so-close second is another "Next Generation" star who also moved to the legendary "DS9" space station and gained a more prominent role as a result.