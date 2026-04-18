It Isn't Just Smart TVs - Even Cars Can Stream Xbox Games Now

Xbox Game Pass is one of the most versatile gaming subscriptions on the market, with prices starting at $10 per month. Microsoft's continued "Xbox anywhere" push gives players the ability to enjoy cutting-edge titles on PC, major handheld gaming consoles, phones, VR headsets, and even select smart TVs. Speaking of which, in 2025, Microsoft and LG agreed to a partnership that would add Xbox Game Pass to select vehicles with webOS-powered infotainment systems.

WebOS is LG's smart TV software that lets you stream movies and shows across apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Thanks to the Microsoft-LG deal, vehicles from the Hyundai Motor Group equipped with LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP) have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. According to Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming operates in full compliance with driving safety regulations. That means drivers don't have access to gaming tech while the vehicle is in motion, but passengers with infotainment screens should still be able to play.