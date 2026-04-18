It Isn't Just Smart TVs - Even Cars Can Stream Xbox Games Now
Xbox Game Pass is one of the most versatile gaming subscriptions on the market, with prices starting at $10 per month. Microsoft's continued "Xbox anywhere" push gives players the ability to enjoy cutting-edge titles on PC, major handheld gaming consoles, phones, VR headsets, and even select smart TVs. Speaking of which, in 2025, Microsoft and LG agreed to a partnership that would add Xbox Game Pass to select vehicles with webOS-powered infotainment systems.
WebOS is LG's smart TV software that lets you stream movies and shows across apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Thanks to the Microsoft-LG deal, vehicles from the Hyundai Motor Group equipped with LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP) have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. According to Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming operates in full compliance with driving safety regulations. That means drivers don't have access to gaming tech while the vehicle is in motion, but passengers with infotainment screens should still be able to play.
In-car gaming requires a Game Pass Ultimate subscription
There are a few "fine print" facts gamers should know about Xbox Cloud Gaming in the car. First and foremost, Game Pass members will need the $30 per month Ultimate subscription for access to vehicular gaming. Subscribers will also need an automotive data plan, from providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. From here, just pair a Bluetooth game controller to your car's infotainment software and you can get playing.
While wireless Xbox controllers will work, if you want a dedicated car controller, there are third-party Bluetooth options, like the 8BitDo Ultimate, available online and in stores. It's hard to say how many other vehicles will add support for LG's ACP tech as time goes on, but we're living in an age where even a 30-minute stopover at an EV charging station is enough time to get in a round of "Fortnite." And with news that Sony and Honda are pulling back on their PlayStation-ready EV, Microsoft appears to have the upper hand — at least for the time being.