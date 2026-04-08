Mark Hamill Has Already Played One Of Marvel's Most Bizarre Supervillains

In the Marvel universe, Arnim Zola is a genius-but-mad Swiss scientist who specializes in genetics and biochemistry. After discovering and decoding ancient documents detailing Deviant scientific secrets, Zola begins performing genetic experiments that ultimately lead him to creating an artificial life-form –- the first of many. In the following years, the scientist creates more life forms using genetic material cloned from his own brain cells.

During World War II, Zola –- in need of financial support for his experiments –- sides with the Nazis and Hydra, who take his cloning technology a step further for their use. He creates a brain patterning device that transfers someone's personality and memories into a cloned body, in hopes that it can be used to prolong Hitler's life after death. To ensure the technology worked, he first transferred his own consciousness into a tall, metallic artificial body, with his head appearing in an ESP box in the middle of his chest — and his brain located in the chest cavity.

The ESP box converts telepathic input into sensory input, allowing him to see and hear, while his robotic body makes him incredibly strong. What's more, when the body is destroyed, he can simply transfer his consciousness into a new body. This makes him a tough foe, with the supervillain often facing off against Captain America and SHIELD, who seek to put an end to Zola's creations.