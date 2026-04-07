PlayStation Is Releasing A New PS5 Controller For Old-School Enthusiasts In April

The Victrix Pro KO is actually a Turtle Beach-designed leverless fight stick controller that's been out for a bit now. Enthusiast user feedback is mostly positive, with users commenting on its customizable layout and its premium look and feel. While some users did note some early release hardware concerns, the fight stick has been out long enough that many of those hardware kinks have at least been considered. Plus, since PlayStation is set to raise PS5 prices, you might as well get a controller you love.

The new Street Fighter II Champion Edition gives the Pro KO a coat of paint, offering a blue background and filling the cavernous space that was left empty on the original edition with graphics that pay tribute to one of fighting games' most popular installments. Naturally, the color scheme and design are meant for those who love fighting games, but specifically for players who love classic fighting games from the origins of the genre.

As this controller is "leverless," there's actually no stick to be found here. Instead, you'll see 16 different buttons that can all be assigned to functions and directional inputs in your game. There are several different cutouts on the controller so you can move these buttons around to a location that makes sense for your hands. Each button also contains a mechanical Cherry MX Speed Silver switch for precise and tactile inputs.