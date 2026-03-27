Sony Is Raising PlayStation 5 Prices Next Month - Here's Why

The prices of all of Sony's gaming consoles are about to rise in several countries by at least $100 across the board. This includes all the current variations of the PlayStation 5, including the Pro model, as well as the PlayStation Portal remote console (though the company did not share price changes for the PlayStation Portal at this time). All the price hikes are expected to kick in on April 2, and Sony notes that these are just the recommended prices, so vendors may have the consoles listed for something different.

Sony shared the changes in a blog post, noting that the basic PlayStation 5 will leap from $549.99 to $649.99, a $100 difference, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will see a jump from $499.99 to $599.99. As for the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony is going hard on the price jump, raising it from the listed $749.99 to $899.99.

Sony last raised prices on the PlayStation 5 in August 2025, so it hasn't even been a year since the last increase, which was only an increase of $50 in most cases. This also isn't the first gamers have seen of recent price increases, as Nintendo recently announced big changes to how it prices Switch 2 games. As for why these hikes are coming, well, Sony says it's because of the "global economic landscape."