Sony Is Raising PlayStation 5 Prices Next Month - Here's Why
The prices of all of Sony's gaming consoles are about to rise in several countries by at least $100 across the board. This includes all the current variations of the PlayStation 5, including the Pro model, as well as the PlayStation Portal remote console (though the company did not share price changes for the PlayStation Portal at this time). All the price hikes are expected to kick in on April 2, and Sony notes that these are just the recommended prices, so vendors may have the consoles listed for something different.
Sony shared the changes in a blog post, noting that the basic PlayStation 5 will leap from $549.99 to $649.99, a $100 difference, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will see a jump from $499.99 to $599.99. As for the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony is going hard on the price jump, raising it from the listed $749.99 to $899.99.
Sony last raised prices on the PlayStation 5 in August 2025, so it hasn't even been a year since the last increase, which was only an increase of $50 in most cases. This also isn't the first gamers have seen of recent price increases, as Nintendo recently announced big changes to how it prices Switch 2 games. As for why these hikes are coming, well, Sony says it's because of the "global economic landscape."
The global economy is currently in a volatile place
A price increase for gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 isn't wholly unexpected, especially given the aforementioned state of the global economy. There is a lot happening in the tech world, which is a big part of why there are these kinds of price changes hitting consumers' wallets. A massive factor of this is the ongoing chip shortage due to the explosion of AI data centers around the world.
These AI chip shortages are driving up prices all around the tech industry, and you could see them impact smartphone prices, television prices, and more. These shortages have even led some SSDs to be worth their weight in gold, not to mention the rising price of RAM — thus the "RAMmageddon" moniker — being seen at the moment. All of these challenges are likely part of the struggles that Sony appears to be blaming for the coming increase in the PlayStation 5's price.
Probably not the last time we'll see prices increase
The unfortunate truth here, though, is that this is probably not the last time the price of PlayStation 5 consoles will increase, especially the higher-end model like the PlayStation 5 Pro. This is because there doesn't appear to be an end in sight for the ongoing shortages AI is causing. And with some of the current political situations the world is facing, global supply lines could be affected in other ways, too.
Sadly, there's no way to tell where those disruptions might surface, or when, which means consumers will have to wait for companies to make announcements and update prices as things unfold. As such, the best way to help ensure you get the lowest price on an item you're wanting — like the PlayStation 5 — is to purchase it before the price increase hits on April 2, or wait for a good deal on Amazon or some other retailer.