Nintendo Is Making A Huge Change To Switch 2 Game Pricing Collectors Will Hate

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The Nintendo Switch 2 has been a contentious console ever since launch. Sure, you can play games you don't own with friends thanks to Gameshare, and the console's performance leaves the original Switch in the dust, but games on the Switch 2 are more expensive than analogous Switch versions. Prices are about to get worse for Switch 2 owners, too, but only if they prefer to collect physical titles.

Nintendo recently announced that starting in May, titles exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 will be priced differently depending on whether players are purchasing a digital or physical copy. To get an idea of how this practice will work, we can look at "Yoshi and the Mysterious Book," which Nintendo stated will be the first game to use this new pricing model. You can pre-order a digital version of the game for $59.99, but if you want a physical copy, the pre-order price jumps to $69.99. To add insult to injury, this rule might only apply to the US, as Wario64 (who makes a career out of tracking game prices and sales) noted that Amazon UK is pre-selling physical copies of the game for the equivalent of $55.74.

According to the announcement, these new prices are meant to "reflect the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format," but retailers are free to set their own prices as needed.