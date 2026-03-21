5 Of The Coolest Gadgets And Accessories For Your Nintendo Switch 2
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The Nintendo Switch 2 is not even a year old, and so many big changes are coming to it. Built on the hype of the first model, there's a lot to enjoy about Nintendo's latest console, including some gadgets and accessories that take this device to the next level. Some of the options include Belkin's Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2, and a fast and capable microSD to store all your games, especially now that they take a lot more storage space than before.
The Nintendo Switch 2 improves on several details of the original model, including an improved processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Its 7.9-inch display makes it easier to play games in handheld mode, and, for the first time, gamers can enjoy their favorite titles in up to 4K output when the device is docked. The joy-cons are bigger, Nintendo includes two different USB-C ports, and a new stand hinge that gives more stability when playing this device on a plane, train, or with friends.
Even though users can take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 from day one, these gadgets and accessories make life a lot easier, especially if you're usually struggling with battery life, Joy-cons, or running out of storage.
Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2
Following Nintendo Switch 2's release, Belkin also entered the gaming market for the first time with its first batch of accessories. From the start, the company got a solid array of products, as, to this day, the Belkin Charging Case is my favorite Nintendo Switch 2 accessory. This case is sturdy, features an AirTag compartment, support for a few accessories, and even game card slots for up to 12 games.
However, what makes this product unique is the added-on 10,000mAh power bank, as it can let you have a total of 6-8 hours of gameplay with your Nintendo Switch, making the more powerful Switch comparable with the previous OLED version. With 20W of charging speeds, I like how easy it is to carry my Nintendo Switch 2 safely in the case, and always having the possibility to charge it with Belkin's power bank.
More interestingly, if you don't like having a power bank you can take at any time, the company expanded this accessory line at CES 2026 with the Charging Case Pro, as it comes with a charging stand instead, which makes it perfect for playing Switch 2 games in stand mode while also charging the device. The original model costs $69.99, while the new one costs $99. At the end of the day, it all depends on whether you want to be able to remove the power bank from the case or not.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
While the original Pro Controller works with the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo updated its traditional controller with three main changes, which include two customizable rear buttons (GL and GR), a new "C" button for GameChat voice feature, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for plugging in a headset from the controller. Besides that, there are smaller tweaks, like improved HD Rumble, smoother thumbsticks, slightly redesigned grips, and faster charging capabilities for the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the Pro Controller.
Even though there are an infinite number of gaming controllers compatible with the Nintendo Switch, I think Nintendo's option is the most reliable and interesting for your long gameplay sessions of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," or more recently, Pokémon's "Pokopia." With the same 40 hours of gameplay, customers rarely need to charge the Pro Controller, and with the added capabilities, it's now easier to talk to friends while playing with it or customizing features with the new rear buttons.
This accessory costs $89.99, which is a bit pricey, but being someone who still owns the original model and played with it through the past seven years on the original Switch, it's definitely an investment worth making. It's one of those purchases you make once, and time makes it affordable
Lexar 1TB Play PRO microSD Express card
With the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo became pickier with which kind of microSD you can insert into the console, as only Express cards are supported. Nintendo says Express cards are faster at reading and writing data compared to the regular models that are used with the original Nintendo Switch. By using a new technology, these cards can reach up to 985MB/s for reading, which makes games load a lot faster and reduces boot-up times compared to regular microSDs.
Since Nintendo Switch 2 games take up more storage space than the original model, and I'm focusing on virtual games instead of physical ones (especially now that Nintendo's Virtual Game Card feature makes physical cards kind of the same as virtuals), I've been using Lexar 1TB's Play PRO microSD Express card. It's been made specifically for gamers, and it's the best option for Nintendo Switch 2 users (even though any microSD Express card is compatible). The company offers 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.
The good thing about this microSD is that you can't tell if you're running games from the Switch 2's storage or from the microSD, as everything loads fast, and I never had any issues with corrupted data or bugs related to storing information. The Lexar Play Pro microSD Express cards start at $59.99, but the 1TB costs $219.99.
Satechi OntheGo Slim Wall charger
The Nintendo Switch 2 can handle up to 60W power in docked mode, but the actual charging speeds of the console are around 16 to 17W maximum to help prevent battery degradation and overheating. While this is kind of a disappointment, as charging the console in handheld mode can take up to three hours from 0 to 100%, it's never a bad idea to have a good charger around.
Among the options, Satechi's OnTheGo 67W Slim Wall charger is one of the best. Since it uses GaN technology, the company can offer high power in a slim design, which ultimately is a great solution when you don't have much space to carry your Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories when you're on the go. Secondly, with support for two USB-C ports, this means you can charge your Nintendo Switch 2 in handheld mode alongside your iPhone, iPad, and even a MacBook Air.
Once you're done, you can just fold the plug into the charger, and its slim design lets it fit anywhere. This device's design is exclusive to the U.S., which means this is a perk for American customers. It's available in black, sand, and desert rose for $59.99.
CRKD Nitro Deck 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is already a big win for every adult who plays this console in handheld mode, as the bigger display also makes the Joy-Con slightly more usable for prolonged periods. Still, it's fairly easy to get tired after a couple of hours with this device, and if you're like me, just getting yourself lost in "Pokopia," you might realize that time flows a lot faster when you're restoring Kanto.
This is why one of the most anticipated devices for the Nintendo Switch 2, especially because there's no Hori's Split Pad Pro for the Switch 2, is CRKD's Nitro Deck 2. This product has been in pre-sale since the end of 2025, and it's finally launching this spring. Not only is this backwards compatible with other Switch consoles, but it has improved ergonomics, optimized controls, and can work with other devices too, like PC, smartphones, and TVs.
The primary connectivity is by Bluetooth, but the company will also offer a USB-C/USB-C dongle for wired usage to improve latency. It has a clean design and has all the buttons you need to take advantage of all your Switch 2 games. It costs $99.99, and it won't take long until this becomes one of people's favorite Switch 2 accessories.