5 Of The Coolest Gadgets And Accessories For Your Nintendo Switch 2

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is not even a year old, and so many big changes are coming to it. Built on the hype of the first model, there's a lot to enjoy about Nintendo's latest console, including some gadgets and accessories that take this device to the next level. Some of the options include Belkin's Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2, and a fast and capable microSD to store all your games, especially now that they take a lot more storage space than before.

The Nintendo Switch 2 improves on several details of the original model, including an improved processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Its 7.9-inch display makes it easier to play games in handheld mode, and, for the first time, gamers can enjoy their favorite titles in up to 4K output when the device is docked. The joy-cons are bigger, Nintendo includes two different USB-C ports, and a new stand hinge that gives more stability when playing this device on a plane, train, or with friends.

Even though users can take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 from day one, these gadgets and accessories make life a lot easier, especially if you're usually struggling with battery life, Joy-cons, or running out of storage.