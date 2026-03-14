Big Changes Are Coming To Nintendo In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The past few years have been kind to Nintendo. The Switch is now the second-best-selling console in history after the PlayStation 2, and the Switch 2, while not as popular, is creeping up on Xbox Series X or S sales numbers. All the while, Nintendo has been loosening the reins on its IPs to turn them into multimedia franchises. But that was then and this is now.

A company like Nintendo can't afford to rest on its laurels. To stay on top of its game, the publisher and console giant must keep convincing audiences that its wares are worthy of their hard-earned cash and attention.

From what we've seen (and according to some wild rumors), Nintendo has big plans for 2026. Some of these are to be expected — new game releases, remasters of old titles, and so on — but other changes are so out of left field you'd half expect Rod Serling to walk out and start narrating to a camera. Here are some of the biggest ways Nintendo is trying to stay relevant all throughout 2026 and possibly beyond.