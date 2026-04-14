Did The GoalSetter App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 10

Goalsetter did far better attracting investors after its "Shark Tank" appearance. As of 2026, the company raised $31 million from various investors, including NBA players Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, who saw value in the app as an learning tool. As the company has grown, it has increased emphasis on education and socioeconomic justice, targeting the racial wealth gap by encouraging young people of color in particular to learn financial literacy through things like quizzes the child has to pass in order to use their debit card. In an ironic twist, Goalsetter even partnered with shark Mark Cuban (who did not make an offer on the show) for a Black History Month initiative.

That said, Goalsetter recently made some major changes. The app is no more, with the company instructing users to remove all funds by Feb. 13, 2026. As the company's website explains, "Goalsetter is transitioning away from the Goalsetter App so we can focus solely on our fantastic education program." These include games and interactive education content aimed at middle and school students and financial educational tools for all ages.

As for Tanya Van Court, she remains CEO of Goalsetter. While her "Shark Tank" pitch was unsuccessful, she called her experience on the show "amazing" in an interview with Her Agenda, saying "It's been wonderful exposure for us and I'm grateful for the opportunity." Since then, she has been named one of the most powerful women in financial technology by American Banker. This is a case where turning down the Sharks was the right choice as with Ring and MTailor.