Watch Out, Gaming PCs: All Eyes Are On This MacBook Neo Mod

The entry-level MacBook Neo laptop that Apple introduced in March 2026 saw strong reviews right out of the gate, with early testers praising its build quality, repairability, and reliable performance. The laptop can be a great device for students and users who don't have complex workflows or computer needs beyond browsing the web, streaming video, and doing light work. The A18 Pro chip is about as powerful as the M1 processor, and some reviews showed the MacBook Neo can also support more intensive tasks and gaming. That said, there are several reasons why the MacBook Neo might not be the right laptop for users who routinely require more power from their computers, including gamers who favor high-end titles. But there is one MacBook Neo mod that can improve gaming performance significantly, as it addresses a big issue that gamers may run into when playing premium games: Cooling.

Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Neo has a fanless design. Without an internal fan or heat pass-through, the Neo relies on a graphene pad that moves heat to the aluminum case. This can turn into a bottleneck for high-end games. When the processor gets hot, it will throttle performance to cool down, which can reduce frame rate, causing visuals to stutter and impacting the gaming experience. That's where the cooling mods that a few YouTubers devised can come in handy, as they can improve the heat exchange, reduce the A18 Pro's temperature, and help maintain performance.

YouTuber ETA Prime came up with a water-cooling trick for the MacBook Neo that anyone can perform, which allowed him to double the frame-rate performance. Separately, YouTubers jakkuh and Zip Tie Tech partnered to create the "fastest MacBook Neo on the planet," by adding even more powerful water cooling to the MacBook Neo.