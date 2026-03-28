5 Reasons The MacBook Neo Might Not Be Right For You﻿

Most MacBook Neo reviews have painted the same picture in the weeks since Apple unveiled its cheapest-ever laptop. The MacBook Neo offers unbeatable value, packing respectable specs into a durable aluminum body and supporting a regular macOS experience despite running on a premium iPhone chip instead of an M-series processor. The compromises are understandable, and they're not necessarily deal breakers, especially for specific categories of buyers, like first-time Mac owners who do not need support for heavier workloads, students who want a laptop for school, and consumers who routinely use an iPhone or iPad instead of a MacBook for most of their computing needs. However, the same compromises that allowed Apple to hit the $599 price point may become a problem for existing Mac users who may consider buying a MacBook Neo instead of a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro because the Neo is much cheaper.

Starting at $599 ($499 for students), the MacBook Neo may seem like it offers a complete package, but more experienced MacBook owners will immediately notice a few issues that may impact their overall experience. One of the most glaring omissions is the fact that the cheapest version of Apple's budget-minded laptop doesn't support Touch ID authentication, a security feature available on all other MacBook models, including the slightly pricier $699 MacBook Neo, the MacBook Air, and the MacBook Pro. While that can be fixed by spending extra for the more expensive MacBook Neo configuration, other potential issues await — issues that may only become obvious in the long run.