The MacBook Neo's USB-C Ports Look Identical – But They Work Very Differently

You should know what each USB-C port can do, nonetheless. Both can recharge the battery at similar speeds, requiring a 20-watt (or higher) power adapter for the job. They also support data transfers, but the port on the left has a higher USB 3 speed of 10 Gb/s, while the one on the right supports only USB 2 speeds of up to 480 Mb/s. If you use external SSDs with the MacBook Neo, you'll want to connect them to the port on the left to take advantage of faster data transfers. Accidentally plugging a storage device into the port on the right will not prevent you from moving files around, but the process will take longer.

The USB-C port on the left is also the only one with DisplayPort, which allows you to connect an external monitor to the MacBook Neo. The port handles screens up to 4K (3,840-by-2,160-pixel resolution) and 60 Hz refresh rates, according to Apple. You can only connect one external display to the MacBook Neo, even if you close its lid, leaving you with at most two screens to use — if you count the laptop's own screen. Also, if you plug the display into the wrong USB-C port, the laptop will notify and ask you to change the port.

In case you need to connect two external drives and an external display to the MacBook, you may need a USB dock connected to the left port to handle both data transfers and DisplayPort output. To get used to the different USB-C ports, a good rule of thumb is to use the right port for charging the laptop and the left one for connecting storage drives and a second monitor.