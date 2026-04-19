This Palm-Sized Camera Gadget Is The Secret To Capturing Perfect Lightning Strikes

One type of lightning trigger is aptly named the Bolt Hunter. The Bolt Hunter allows you to adjust the lightning flash sensitivity in case you want to rule out other flashes of light. It also lets you adjust shutter speed intervals for how many shots you want. It comes with a mobile app so that it can be controlled remotely and has a timelapse video feature, which does not interrupt it capturing photography shots. The Bolt Hunter can be ordered on the company's website for $350.

Another is Lightning Bug Plus by MK Controls. It also has varying flash sensitivity, and it's more of a budget option priced at $200 on the B&H website. With that lower price, though, comes fewer features. The Lightning Bug Plus does not offer a smartphone app or remote connection, and the required cable for a wired connection, specific to your camera type, is not included with the device. Note that these products and prices were what was available as of the time of this writing.

There are multiple brands of lightning triggers available, and it's worth taking the time to fully research them to find out which is best for your needs. Of course, be careful while you are attempting to photograph lightning! It's scary what actually happens when you are struck by lightning, so practicing safe outdoor photography is a must.