This Palm-Sized Camera Gadget Is The Secret To Capturing Perfect Lightning Strikes
Capturing the beauty of a lightning strike is a challenge for all photographers, whether experienced or amateur, due to the unpredictability of this natural spectacle. Luckily, there is a camera accessory to help out. It's referred to as a lightning trigger, and it takes the guess work out of capturing a great lightning shot. A lightning trigger is an external device that connects to your camera either by wire or wirelessly, depending on which type you buy.
The lightning trigger will sense the first flashes of lightning and then trigger your camera's shutter to go off. It can go off once or multiple times depending on how you have the trigger set up. Some of these devices are very basic, while others come with multiple features and options. If you are looking to add to your photography setup and want to include thunderstorms in your personal portfolio, especially like extremely violent lightning around a volcano, then a lightning trigger is an ideal product to look into.
What to know before buying a lightning trigger
First, you will want to make sure whatever lightning trigger you purchase is compatible with your camera. If you use more than one camera, be certain it's compatible with all of them. If you don't have a camera yet but it is a hobby you want to get into, we have our list of the best cameras for aspiring photographers. You also will want to have a budget in mind as lightning triggers are not necessarily cheap.
While many cameras and accessories may boast light-sensitive triggers, you want one specifically designed with lightning in mind. Lightning happens so quickly that if you don't get an accessory designed for lightning photography, it may not work properly for you. Getting a lightning trigger that connects remotely to your camera is often more convenient than having a wired, physical connection. Ensure that it has a long battery life by looking into the product details. After all, waiting through a storm for the perfect lightning shot can mean it has to work for multiple hours in a row. If having it integrated with your smartphone is appealing, there are some lightning triggers that come with associated apps and similar smartphone compatibilities.
Types of lightning triggers available
One type of lightning trigger is aptly named the Bolt Hunter. The Bolt Hunter allows you to adjust the lightning flash sensitivity in case you want to rule out other flashes of light. It also lets you adjust shutter speed intervals for how many shots you want. It comes with a mobile app so that it can be controlled remotely and has a timelapse video feature, which does not interrupt it capturing photography shots. The Bolt Hunter can be ordered on the company's website for $350.
Another is Lightning Bug Plus by MK Controls. It also has varying flash sensitivity, and it's more of a budget option priced at $200 on the B&H website. With that lower price, though, comes fewer features. The Lightning Bug Plus does not offer a smartphone app or remote connection, and the required cable for a wired connection, specific to your camera type, is not included with the device. Note that these products and prices were what was available as of the time of this writing.
There are multiple brands of lightning triggers available, and it's worth taking the time to fully research them to find out which is best for your needs. Of course, be careful while you are attempting to photograph lightning! It's scary what actually happens when you are struck by lightning, so practicing safe outdoor photography is a must.