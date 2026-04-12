This Animated Adult Sci-Fi Movie Is A Forgotten Bomb That Deserved Much Better

Commercially, "Rock & Rule" was a major box office flop, with production costing $8 million but the film grossing only $30,379 in North America — almost bankrupting its production company, Nelvana. This may have been, in part, due to the movie's very limited release by MGM/United Artists in the U.S. and the edits made to the film's American release, which included redubbed characters, shortened scenes, and a shortened finale, which might have made it to our list of alternate endings that would have completely changed popular movies ... if "Rock & Rule" had actually been popular.

The critical reception to "Rock & Rule" at the time of its release was somewhat mixed, though. The New York Times, for example, described "Rock & Rule" as "more interesting for its sound track than for what transpires on the screen," saying the film's mood was "dopey and loud." However, later reviews — following the release of the musical on DVD in 2005, and a two-disc Blu-Ray featuring both versions of the movie in 2010 — were more positive. Spin lauded the film for its sci-fi quirkiness, and Birmingham Live described it as "the antithesis of Disney" and "flawed but ahead of its time," while Vice described it as being enjoyable and maybe nostalgic.

While Rotten Tomatoes hasn't collected enough critical reviews to certify "Rock & Rule," the musical has a 71% Popcornmeter rating. While some users praise its animation, personality, and soundtrack, others describe the trippy flick as feeling unfinished. You can decide for yourself, as "Rock & Rule" is available to watch on Tubi.