The 5 Best Movie Soundtracks For Testing Your New Audiophile Setup

Building your own audiophile setup is pretty rewarding. Not only do you get to design a system exactly how you want it, but afterwards you get to experience all your favorite music tuned specifically for your own ears. However, with so much audio content out there in the world, knowing what you want to listen to can be more difficult than the building process. Whether you're new to the world of high-fidelity equipment or you're just looking for some new audio recommendations, we're taking a look at some of the best movie soundtracks for testing an audiophile setup.

The list below contains a variety of movie soundtracks that can be good for checking out your setup and really taking advantage of your investment. From classic rock to spaghetti Westerns, the soundtracks on this list can offer rich depths of tonality alongside a variety of instrumentation that can give you a good idea of what your system is capable of. Afterwards, you can even enjoy a good flick, should you want to.

We did our best to tell you where some of the better versions of these selections are available, but bear in mind that finding brand-new copies of some of these online may be challenging. A website like Discogs may be your friend if you want to truly start digging, but we also provided streaming options as well.