Sonos Play Review: Party-Starting Speakers

Early in March, Sonos announced two new speakers: the Sonos Play and Era 100 SL. These speakers arrive as the company is still recovering from the fiasco of a major software update that removed and broke core functionalities people relied on, like access to local music libraries, queue management, alarms, timers, and more.

While the software side still feels like a work in progress, we have been testing a pair of Sonos Play for the last couple of weeks, and at least one thing remains true about this product: Sonos is still a premium brand that is now filling a very interesting part of its lineup, as the Sonos Play costs $299 and competes with products like the Marshall Middleton 2 and the HomePod 2.

With portability in mind, these speakers can be great companions for indoor environments, outdoor parties and gatherings, and two of them are enough to make a bold impression. While sound quality can vary depending on whether you're connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, Sonos is back in action with its Play lineup. With spring already upon us, and summer quickly approaching, I'll note that these speakers have been turning heads on terraces, at parks, and at my friends' houses.