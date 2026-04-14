4 Cool Things You Didn't Know Xbox Controllers Could Do

An Xbox controller is, of course, primarily designed for use while playing games on an Xbox entertainment console. There are various iterations from both Microsoft and third-party Xbox controller brands with the same general button layout. This includes the ABXY face buttons, a D-pad, dual thumbsticks, bumpers, and triggers, each of which perform distinct actions depending on what game you're playing. But did you know there's more you can do with an Xbox controller beyond that?

From moving gaming away from the console and to your desktop or laptop PC, to controlling a drone using a clever hack, there are so many ways you can use an Xbox controller beyond maneuvering its controls for a single game played by a single person in front of a TV and gaming console. A controller is a remote, after all, and the Xbox one extends far beyond what you might think. Plus, with rumors that Microsoft will be releasing a new controller that leverages Wi-Fi connectivity, that could unlock even more options.