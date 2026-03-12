'Xbox Mode' Will Soon Turn Your PC Into A Gaming Console
We have seen a lot of rumors swirling about the next Xbox console for a while now. So far, reports indicate they are true — with Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirming the next console, codenamed "Project Helix," earlier this month. During the 2026 Game Developer Conference (GDC), more details about Microsoft's goals with the coming console dropped, including how Microsoft and Xbox are working to further centralize how players interact with games across the different platforms under Microsoft's umbrella.
One way to execute that plan is the "Xbox Mode" on Windows 11. This move may be one that further bridges the gap between Microsoft's consoles and PCs, especially as the tech giant doubles down on allowing its future console to play both PC and Xbox titles. According to Jason Ronald, the Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, the new mode for PCs will begin rolling out in April within select regions.
Furthermore, Ronald says that Xbox Mode will utilize a user interface similar to that on the ROG Xbox Ally models, going so far as to call the UI on the handheld PCs an "early version" of the new feature. Considering Microsoft's messaging around Project Helix, it wouldn't be all that surprising if this Xbox Mode experience is what we eventually see on the company's upcoming hardware.
Setting the stage for a more connected Xbox experience
By bridging the gap between Xbox's handheld gaming PC and Windows computers, Microsoft could be setting the stage for Project Helix, which is further proven by recent reports suggesting that the company is moving away from its "This is an Xbox" messaging. The original announcement posts for the 2024 campaign, which had the goal of showing how Xbox games could run on multiple platforms, has since been taken down. As such, the new folks leading Xbox probably haven't given up on the console just yet.
If you haven't toyed around with an ROG Xbox Ally X, its interface is very similar to what you'd see in the Xbox app — with a side-oriented navigation bar. However, the graphics look and feel a bit more like the Steam Deck's menu, which makes it easier to get around than going through the Xbox app by default. Also, when using the Ally and Ally X, the interface completely takes you away from desktop mode, so you can move around options and buttons with your Xbox controller more easily. The closest comparison on Windows right now is probably Steam's Big Picture mode, which makes using the popular gaming software easier with a controller.
The future of Xbox is part console, part computer
Project Helix has the challenge of repairing the lackluster reign of the Xbox Series X. Ronald revealed that the company expects to start shipping prototypes of the next console to developers as early as 2027. The introduction of Xbox Mode on Windows 11 will be a good move to start familiarizing users with what to expect from Project Helix, and it gives Microsoft a chance to see how it fares in the hands of everyday gamers.
Additionally, familiarizing gamers with the platform's looks early could entice users to pick the console up for their living room instead of worrying about building a PC — especially if Microsoft can nail it at an affordable price. While Microsoft has yet to reveal more details on pricing, the ongoing chip shortages make low prices seem highly unlikely.