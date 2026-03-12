'Xbox Mode' Will Soon Turn Your PC Into A Gaming Console

We have seen a lot of rumors swirling about the next Xbox console for a while now. So far, reports indicate they are true — with Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirming the next console, codenamed "Project Helix," earlier this month. During the 2026 Game Developer Conference (GDC), more details about Microsoft's goals with the coming console dropped, including how Microsoft and Xbox are working to further centralize how players interact with games across the different platforms under Microsoft's umbrella.

One way to execute that plan is the "Xbox Mode" on Windows 11. This move may be one that further bridges the gap between Microsoft's consoles and PCs, especially as the tech giant doubles down on allowing its future console to play both PC and Xbox titles. According to Jason Ronald, the Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, the new mode for PCs will begin rolling out in April within select regions.

Furthermore, Ronald says that Xbox Mode will utilize a user interface similar to that on the ROG Xbox Ally models, going so far as to call the UI on the handheld PCs an "early version" of the new feature. Considering Microsoft's messaging around Project Helix, it wouldn't be all that surprising if this Xbox Mode experience is what we eventually see on the company's upcoming hardware.