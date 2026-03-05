The Rumors About The Next Xbox Console Were True, And It Could Change Gaming

It's been over five years since we stepped into the "next generation" of gaming with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. And, depending on who you ask, the decline of the Xbox has been fairly apparent as the ongoing rise of Xbox Game Pass and the availability of the console's "exclusives" on PC — and pretty soon PlayStation, too — has only grown thanks to the company's broad approach to supporting multiple platforms. However, it seems Xbox isn't quite ready to step away from hardware. Rather, the next Xbox console will break new ground, as Microsoft says it cane play PC and Xbox games.

While rumors have been swirling for months at this point, we've finally been given our first real taste of what to expect from Microsoft's next Xbox. Recently-appointed Xbox CEO Asha Sharma shared on X today that the new console, codenamed Project Helix, will "play your Xbox and PC games," and that the gaming company plans to share more about what it is and what to expect at GDC later this month.

And that's the kicker. We still know so little about the next generation of Xbox consoles. Sure, there are plenty of rumors, but with the ongoing chip shortage and skyrocketing RAM prices — they've gotten so bad that future laptops setups could completely change — a more gaming console that potentially doubles as a PC could help consumers justify the purchase and Xbox justify the price.