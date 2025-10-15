ROG Xbox Ally X Review: Performance Outpaces Imperfections

One of the many reasons I haven't strongly considered replacing or complementing my Steam Deck with a Windows handheld is because of SteamOS. Valve's Linux-based operating system for the Steam Deck is a perfect fit for a controller-based device, and the same can't be said of Windows 11. I'm a Windows 11 apologist – I even prefer it to macOS – but it does not translate well to a small touchscreen. Xbox was well aware of that fact, which is why the company built a new full screen experience specifically for these gaming handhelds.

The Xbox full screen experience does an admirable job of bridging the gap between Windows and the UI that Xbox Series X/S owners are familiar with. Rather than dumping users on to a scaled-down Windows desktop, the ROG Xbox Ally X boots directly to a stylish, intuitive new interface that – at least on the surface – gives SteamOS a run for its money.

On the left side of the screen, you'll find a simplified menu with a series of icons that represent the Home screen, Game Pass, My Library, Cloud Gaming, and the Store. If you own an Xbox, there's also a convenient button at the bottom of the menu to start up Xbox Remote Play, so now Xbox has its own (far more expensive) PlayStation Portal competitor.

The Home screen is mostly full of ads for games you don't already own, but at the top of the screen, you'll find a "Jump back in" section where you can easily launch any of the games you've played most recently. Otherwise, you're best off heading to My Library, where you can quickly launch any games installed on your device. That includes games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, GOG Galaxy, and Ubisoft Connect.

The other three tabs provide varying levels of utility depending on how invested you are in the Xbox ecosystem. The Game Pass tab shows you all the games you can download, depending on your subscription tier. The Cloud Gaming tab offers easy access to Xbox games that can be streamed on the Xbox Ally X (which requires a Game Pass subscription). Finally, the Store tab lets you buy games and downloadable content you don't own yet. Theoretically, you might never interact with any of these tabs if all of your PC games are in your Steam or Epic Games libraries, but the experience is clearly catered toward Xbox fans. That said, it's relatively streamlined and easy to use if and when you do wade into the Xbox full screen experience.