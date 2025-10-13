Steam Deck Owners Can Save $100s On Games - Here's How

You may now know that GOG and Epic often give away games. Similar to buying normally, you add the games to your cart and check out. As long as you buy them when offered, they're yours to keep and play whenever you want. If you have Amazon Prime, there's a Prime Gaming library to claim, as well. Initially, it seems like you need one of the Steam Deck alternatives to play these games, particularly one running Windows. But you can actually access your other libraries on the Steam Deck. The easiest way is to install Heroic Launcher. It's not available through Steam, so you'll need to use desktop mode and install it via Linux. Here's how to get that working.

Open the system menu (Steam button) > Power > Switch to Desktop. Wait for it to load, then click the shopping bag icon in the bottom left of the taskbar. This opens the Discover store, a great place to find more apps and games for your Deck, including emulators. To type, click the search bar and press the Steam+X keys to bring up the virtual keyboard. Enter "Heroic." Once you've found it, click Install and wait for the installation to complete. Now, we need to add it to the Steam Deck's game mode. Steam should already be open; If not, start it. In the bottom left, click + Add a Game > Add a Non-Steam Game > and add Heroic. After, minimize Steam and click the Return to Gaming Mode icon on the desktop. The Heroic Launcher should now be represented as a game icon. You will need to log in to GOG and EGS, as well as any other launchers you use.