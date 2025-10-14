10 Best Steam Deck Mods And Upgrades You Never Knew You Needed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of Steam Deck alternatives available on Amazon these days, but the Deck still reigns supreme, and for good reason. Unlike most mobile or handheld devices, the Steam Deck has been designed with a modular approach, making it very easy to upgrade.

The best part is that these upgrades are very accessible even for non-technical users, as every component of the Steam Deck is well labeled, with ample documentation to cover your modding needs. And that's before we get into the extensibility of the Steam Deck on the software side, with an API that has allowed developers to create some really powerful applications for it.

Of course, not every hardware upgrade is easy, nor is every useful app or accessory significant. This is why in this guide, we have covered only the best Steam Deck mods that can completely change your gaming experience and take your beloved handheld console to the next level. Not convinced? You can read more about how we selected these mods at the end of the article.