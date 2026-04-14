Framework's CEO Called Out The MacBook Neo For One Potential Problem

Although the MacBook Neo isn't as repairable as Framework's laptops, iFixit named it Apple's most repairable laptop in 14 years. iFixit found it has a relatively easy opening process and a handful of components strategically placed for ease of access, such as the battery, speakers, trackpad, and USB-C ports, and a lack of part pairing. Despite the improvement in repairability compared to other MacBooks, Framework's CEO challenges Apple's closed design and feels the company ought to do more. That said, he acknowledges that it has made some strides in the right direction in terms of repairability with the Neo, such as allowing the USB-C ports to be replaced.

That means that if your USB-C port is broken, you don't need to replace the entire logic board; instead, you only swap out the affected part. Unlike the MacBook Neo, which has soldered RAM and storage, Framework lets you easily upgrade the two components, and even more, as you see fit to meet your changing needs. Unlike Framework, Apple doesn't include any labels or QR codes on the inside, and even though it uses proprietary pentalobe screws, the tech giant doesn't ship the Neo with a compatible screwdriver out of the box.

Framework's CEO says that if you have one of its laptops, you should be able to "upgrade it so that it works well for you for as long as you need to." That view is centered around the company's philosophy that prioritizes consumers fully owning the product and using it as long as possible, helping reduce electronic waste. Patel insists that he doesn't want some of Framework's products to be a stepping stone to other offerings in its portfolio. He notes that "a computer should be yours. It should be modular. It should be upgradeable," and should "last as long as you need it to."