5 Best X-Files Episodes, Ranked

It's nothing short of impressive how "The X-Files," a series that began in the early '90s and ended in the early aughts (before it was brought back for a rather underwhelming revival 15 years later), has remained so enduringly relevant in pop culture over the years. Undoubtedly, its legacy and impact on television and the sci-fi genre have been pivotal — so much so that recent Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler is currently working on making his own version of it.

In the past few months, we've been re-watching some of the most highly-regarded and praised episodes of the show, and we've been delighted (and pleasantly surprised) by how most of them hold up today. The writing still feels sharp and playful, the direction adroit and effective, but it's the practical effects (which often make or break an episode) that have left us completely in awe in terms of aging (which can't be said about the premature and often cheesy CGI the series sporadically used in those days).

Astonishingly, Chris Carter's show amassed over 200 episodes during its run, which is why it's a nigh-impossible task to narrow it all down to the best five without leaving out personal and fan favorites. Thus, by no means is this an exhaustive list, but a mere attempt to highlight some of the show's absolute best.