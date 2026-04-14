Scientists Just Took A Major Step Towards One Of Sci-Fi's Biggest Tropes

From "Alien" to "Interstellar," numerous sci-fi movies tackle the difficulties of keeping humans alive during long interstellar space missions by freezing characters in cryosleep. According to the trope, cryogenically freezing a body preserves the living organism, guarding against aging and minimizing its resource consumption. The notion that cryogenic freezing could be an effective way to keep a body alive has even inspired a famous urban legend about the ultimate fate of Walt Disney (or at least his brain). Now, a research team in Germany has shown that such technology might actually be achievable, having revived parts of frozen mice brains using a unique cryopreservation technique.

However, like many sci-fi technologies (such as drone-destroying laser weapons or self-aware AI robots), cryogenic freezing may one day be a reality. In fact, that reality may be closer than many assume. A group of German scientists recently demonstrated this by freezing parts of mice brains, only to "thaw" them in a manner that leaves at least some of their functionality preserved.

In a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, German researchers were able to freeze and revive parts of mouse brains using a novel method that bypasses what has previously been a major barrier to effective cryogenic technology: the formation of ice crystals during the freezing process. These crystals can harm or otherwise interfere with cells and their functioning. That's why German researchers experimented with a different freezing method to preserve brain tissue in mice: vitrification.