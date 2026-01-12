Type 45 Destroyers Are Deploying New DragonFire Lasers To Shoot Down Drones

The United Kingdom's Royal Navy announced a £316 million deal (roughly $414 million) to equip its Type 45 destroyers with state-of-the-art laser weapon DragonFire. This investment marks a major step toward bolstering NATO's drone defenses and delivers Europe its first high-powered defense system with lasers. It's also seen as a major coup for NATO defenses, looking to adapt to an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Over the past few years, drones have become a growing problem for global military forces. The pilotless vehicles, widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war, have become a major weapon for both sides, accounting for up to 80% of all casualties by early 2025. Cheaper and less risky than their piloted counterparts, unmanned air, sea, and ground vehicles have steadily become existential threats for traditional defense systems, partly due to the disproportionate costs of deploying and defending against them. As such, the technology has rapidly spread, becoming a popular reconnaissance and attack tool for everyone from drug cartels and Burmese rebels to the Israeli military. Even the FBI is looking to use unjammable drones.

The U.K., for its part, saw firsthand the challenges of developing anti-drone defenses in April 2024, when its Type 45 warship HMS Diamond fended off swarms of Houthi-controlled drones attacking shipping vessels passing through the Red Sea. The attack, which the destroyer countered with its Sea Viper missile system, Phalanx machine gun, and 30mm cannons, underscored the inefficiencies of modern defense systems against drone attacks and the necessity of investments in counteracting the technology. Developing a diverse range of responses is critical to forming well-rounded, adaptable defenses, particularly as military drone technologies advance. For instance, Russia's jet-powered Geran-3 drone can bypass electronic defenses, so protecting against it requires diverse anti-drone systems.