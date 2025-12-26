The FBI Put Out An Open Call For 'Unjammable Drones' - Here's Why

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out a request for information (RFI) seeking suppliers of unjammable drones, and if you're wondering what "unjammable" means, the goal is to find options "controlled by fiber optic cable" that are also "NDAA compliant." In other words, they're talking about wired drones. Unusual though it may seem, these models do exist. Wired drones cannot be jammed or tampered with remotely — the only way to stop them is to shoot them down, which takes a considerable amount of skill or specialized countermeasures.

The cables attached to these drones can be up to 20 kilometers long (about 12 miles) or more, and they're incredibly thin. Most constraints you might expect from a wired cable are negligible. The biggest concerns are the snag risk, particularly regarding battlefield debris and objects in the area, or the drone's own propellers. Reduced maneuverability is also a net negative attached to wired drones versus wireless counterparts. The cable can also limit the range of the drone, however, they often carry the spool of cable onboard, using a mount or casing to mitigate this problem. Because the cable spool is attached, it can reduce travel speed, also affording less room and deliverability for additional payloads like explosives or supplies.

But despite the tether, fiber-optic drones are hard to detect, since the cable is super thin, and offer a better, more reliable signal — especially in areas prone to wireless interference. Further, as the FBI concisely stated, they're "unjammable." The Moscow Times reports that fiber-optic drones are already in use on the battlefield. Ukraine and U.S. tech companies have them, as well.