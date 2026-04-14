Steven Spielberg Never Worked On A Star Wars Movie - But He's Made Millions From The Franchise

Directors Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are, unquestionably, some of the most important filmmakers in Hollywood. Each is responsible for iconic films, like Spielberg's "Jaws" and "E.T.," and, of course, Lucas' "Star Wars" franchise, which is still going strong with new movies and TV shows in development. The two famously collaborated on "Indiana Jones" films (and the franchises share a universe), with Spielberg directing the first four films and Lucas developing the character and story. In addition to their professional relationship, the two are also close on a personal level: Spielberg has even referred to Lucas as his best friend.

Given that relationship and Spielberg's previous work with franchises like "Jurassic Park," it's a bit surprising that the three-time Oscar winner and highest-grossing film director of all time has never worked on a "Star Wars" project. Interestingly, Spielberg has reportedly expressed interest but said Lucas wouldn't go for it. If you're a fan, you have to wonder if that was the right call, though cutting his buddy out of the chair wasn't Lucas' biggest regret about "Star Wars." However, while he may not have directed any of the films, Spielberg has definitely made a lot of money off of a galaxy far, far away, thanks to a bet with George Lucas.