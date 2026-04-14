Steven Spielberg Never Worked On A Star Wars Movie - But He's Made Millions From The Franchise
Directors Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are, unquestionably, some of the most important filmmakers in Hollywood. Each is responsible for iconic films, like Spielberg's "Jaws" and "E.T.," and, of course, Lucas' "Star Wars" franchise, which is still going strong with new movies and TV shows in development. The two famously collaborated on "Indiana Jones" films (and the franchises share a universe), with Spielberg directing the first four films and Lucas developing the character and story. In addition to their professional relationship, the two are also close on a personal level: Spielberg has even referred to Lucas as his best friend.
Given that relationship and Spielberg's previous work with franchises like "Jurassic Park," it's a bit surprising that the three-time Oscar winner and highest-grossing film director of all time has never worked on a "Star Wars" project. Interestingly, Spielberg has reportedly expressed interest but said Lucas wouldn't go for it. If you're a fan, you have to wonder if that was the right call, though cutting his buddy out of the chair wasn't Lucas' biggest regret about "Star Wars." However, while he may not have directed any of the films, Spielberg has definitely made a lot of money off of a galaxy far, far away, thanks to a bet with George Lucas.
Steven Spielberg and George Lucas made the world's most lucrative bet
As Steven Spielberg told Turner Classic Movies, the friendly bet took place while Spielberg was shooting "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." George Lucas had just wrapped production on a little-known film called "Star Wars" (now titled "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope") and spent a couple of days on Spielberg's set. Feeling disappointed in how his own work was shaping up and worrying that he'd just made nothing more than a kids' movie, Lucas was impressed by what he saw his friend creating.
Lucas told Spielberg that "Close Encounters" would be more successful than "Star Wars" and made him what would become an incredibly profitable bet: 2.5% of "Star Wars" for 2.5% of "Close Encounters." Spielberg would take the bet and, despite watching a very rough first cut, became an early supporter who believed in the potential of "Star Wars" long before others.
Both films were released in 1977 to critical and commercial success, even winning Oscars. But while Spielberg's film is beloved, especially by sci-fi nerds, Lucas' space epic became a cultural phenomenon and one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" made over $116 million in worldwide grosses, but the original "Star Wars" made over $775 million, meaning Spielberg pretty clearly won the bet. Between the original theatrical run and various rereleases, Spielberg is rumored to have made around $40 million off of "Star Wars," and it's all thanks to a little bet with George Lucas.