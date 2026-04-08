This Popular Samsung App Is Officially Being Discontinued In 2026

The Samsung Messages app is scheduled to be discontinued as of July 2026, according to an official announcement from the company. Samsung is also advising users to switch to Google Messages as their default application, promoting a series of feature "upgrades" they'll get after making the switch, many of which were not available in Samsung's app.

Android is designed to allow users to switch to their own preferred default apps. You can install a launcher to replace the stock core experience, for example, or various messaging and social apps to replace what would have been Samsung Messages as the default. Samsung actually stopped pre-loading its Messages app on devices as recently as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and the Galaxy S25 Series, though you could just download it from the Galaxy Store, Samsung's mobile app store.

The exact date of the app's shutdown will be announced within the app at a later date. If you have an Android 11 device or lower, Samsung says you won't be affected by this end-of-service, and Samsung Messages should still continue to work on those older devices.

Swapping over to Google Messages will actually enable quite a few new features, such as RCS messaging, which allows high-quality media sharing, group chats with iPhone users, and real-time typing indicators. Samsung also explicitly calls out improved and "powerful security" with AI scam detection and spam filters, expressive AI features, and multi-device connectivity.