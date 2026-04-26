Why Your Next USB Charger Should Have A Digital Display

Take a look around you. How many devices do you have on your desk or in your room that plug into a USB charger? We'll wager it's a lot. With all of the different ports available, all the different sizes of chargers, and the massive amount of gadgets we expect to keep powered up, it can get a little confusing to know how all that power is getting routed. We recently wrote up a primer on USB-C and why it matters, but even though many devices are moving toward a universal port, there's still a ton of variability.

That's where an on-charger display can really come in handy. Think about it: Have you ever tried to plug in your phone or tablet only to find that it's not actually charging up? Or, if it is, maybe it's not fully charging the battery. We also recently covered why you need to be careful with cheap phone chargers, which can lead to these types of problems and others. Luckily, many popular new chargers are starting to include a display so you can learn just how much juice they're supplying, and — more importantly — if it's the best format to charge or power the device you're plugged into.