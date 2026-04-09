Sony's New 'True RGB' Color Technology Could Change TVs For Good
When customers think about the best TV they can get today, the most likely answer is one with an OLED panel. After all, OLED TVs can deliver deep blacks, true-to-life colors, and a great peak brightness. However, Sony might have just introduced the "OLED killer," as it revealed its True RGB technology, which offers individual pixels for red, green, and blue light sources to deliver even better colors, up to 4,000 nits of brightness, and the largest color volume in a Sony TV.
Sony says that this new TV can reflect the reality of what's being displayed more accurately, regardless of variance in viewing environment. A new RGB backlight driver is also responsible for bringing wider viewing angles, while greatly improving overall picture quality from past Sony TVs.
On its website, Sony says that this technology is coming to its BRAVIA TVs starting this spring, as it focuses on three main points: Independently controlled RGB LEDs, true-to-life color with deep contrast, and consistent color reproduction from any viewing angle. Sony has shown how different this technology is compared to its miniLED flagship by demonstrating how it works in real life, and the difference is impressive.
Sony's True RGB TVs might finally challenge OLED supremacy
In a demo, Tom's Guide was able to see Sony's new TV in action. According to the publication, this is Sony's conclusion of a project that started in early 2024 when the company introduced its 22-bit miniLED prototype that eventually got released with the Bravia 9. Then, last year, the company showed a proof-of-concept RG miniLED backlight, which is now finally an actual product.
Besides the main benefits already mentioned, it seems that this technology might end up being more affordable in bigger sizes than OLED. Still, to the publication, Sony says that True RGB isn't made to kill OLED, but to address areas where OLED might have issues, like producing bigger sizes and improving brightness.
That said, if you're in the market for a TV, OLED might still continue to be the safest choice you can make in 2026. However, as Sony puts these TVs into action starting this spring, it's possible that by 2027, the market already looks a lot different, with True RGB TVs conceivably becoming the best deal for those who want true-to-life colors, brighter displays, and a larger screen size.