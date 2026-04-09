Sony's New 'True RGB' Color Technology Could Change TVs For Good

When customers think about the best TV they can get today, the most likely answer is one with an OLED panel. After all, OLED TVs can deliver deep blacks, true-to-life colors, and a great peak brightness. However, Sony might have just introduced the "OLED killer," as it revealed its True RGB technology, which offers individual pixels for red, green, and blue light sources to deliver even better colors, up to 4,000 nits of brightness, and the largest color volume in a Sony TV.

Sony says that this new TV can reflect the reality of what's being displayed more accurately, regardless of variance in viewing environment. A new RGB backlight driver is also responsible for bringing wider viewing angles, while greatly improving overall picture quality from past Sony TVs.

On its website, Sony says that this technology is coming to its BRAVIA TVs starting this spring, as it focuses on three main points: Independently controlled RGB LEDs, true-to-life color with deep contrast, and consistent color reproduction from any viewing angle. Sony has shown how different this technology is compared to its miniLED flagship by demonstrating how it works in real life, and the difference is impressive.