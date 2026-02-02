5 Disadvantages Of OLED TVs You Need To Know About

While OLED TVs have their fair share of issues, the one reason you'd want to get them is the display quality. So what if you have to change to a newer TV sooner than expected — or have to worry about burn-in all the time — so long as the TV looks good, right? Well, there are certain cases where OLEDs can look worse than even extremely low-end competitors. If you're someone who watches a lot of text-heavy content, such as movies with subtitles or detailed news reports, one of the biggest disadvantages of getting an OLED TV might be text clarity. This concern is often referred to as text fringing.

One main selling point of OLEDs is that each pixel is its own diode. This helps with contrast and visual/color acuity, but it also means that text can often look fringed at the sides when the pixel subgrids don't precisely match up with the text on your screen.

This issue isn't the same across OLED generations, and some people are more sensitive to it than others. Even then, newer models with better resolutions and bigger sizes often mitigate the issue to where it's insignificant for most people. If a lack of text clarity is a big issue to you, users recommend staying away from resolutions less than 4K, or display sizes below 30 inches.