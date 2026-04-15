Wireless Monitors Might Not Be Worth It For You - Here's Why
A monitor that connects to your devices wirelessly might seem like a convenient alternative to one requiring wires and cables. However, there are some potential downsides to using wireless monitors you should be aware of.
To connect a wireless monitor to a particular device, a user might have to complete specialized setup steps. Additionally, although some wireless monitors use batteries, others need to be plugged into a power source, making them less wireless than their name suggests. Wireless monitors can also run into latency issues that make them less than ideal for certain purposes.
There are definitely circumstances when a monitor that can connect to devices without wires is a useful piece of tech. However, before spending your money on one, it's important to understand a wireless monitor's limitations. Depending on your needs, you may be better off investing in a more traditional wired monitor. Be aware that a quality monitor doesn't need to be as costly as you might assume.
When it doesn't make sense to use a wireless monitor
There might be a few reasons to not get a wireless monitor depending on what you'll do with it. For example, a wireless monitor's vulnerability to latency problems might negatively affect a gamer's performance, particularly during fast-paced multiplayer gaming. Someone looking to save money by buying a cheaper monitor might also be deterred by the fact that the initial cost of a wireless monitor tends to be greater than that of an otherwise equivalent wired monitor. On top of that, other devices can generate interference that may impact how well a wireless monitor works. As such, a wireless monitor might not be the right choice for an environment where such devices are present.
That's not to say there aren't any instances when a wireless monitor might be the right choice. If you don't need a monitor for gaming or other purposes where latency could cause headaches, a wireless monitor reduces workspace clutter and lets you exercise more control over a monitor's placement. The lack of cables makes installing a wireless monitor easier as well. Plus, a wireless monitor may be easier to use if you wish to efficiently switch from one device to another when displaying images on a monitor. For example, you can connect a wireless monitor to your PC and then to your phone more easily than you could with a wired monitor.
As always, do your research to confirm you're buying the right monitor for your planned uses. Once you've upgraded, also consider how to make the best use of your old monitors. Performing basic research and exploring uses for old monitors will help you spend money wisely while also optimizing the tech you already have.