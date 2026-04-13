The Best Sci-Fi Show On HBO Is All About Mushrooms (And It's Not The Last Of Us)

Although "Common Side Effects" has a significantly smaller fanbase than "The Last of Us," it's hardly for a lack of quality. This hilarious, conspiracy series has had critics raving since it first came out, and that continues today where the show boasts a perfect critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Considering its modest yet strikingly splendid animation, provocative and heady topics, and its bold approach of critiquing the healthcare industry as well as brainwashed consumers, that's an accomplishment in and of itself.

If you ask me, the show's most appealing draw is how it combines absurd humor with science, critical thinking, and trippy visuals. The "little guys" that appear in a hallucinogenic state whenever someone consumes the mushroom in any form are simultaneously cute and off-putting, suggesting a sort of complex mystery that kept far lesser shows on the air for years. These tiny creatures seem to be guarding an elaborate secret that feels worthy to explore, potentially in multiple seasons, while the main characters battle the outside forces that either want to destroy their discovery or steal it to use it for personal and financial gain.

I believe shows like "Common Side Effects" and "Scavengers Reign" are the necessary stepping stones for adult animation to evolve and grow beyond the dozens of silly comedies the genre is typically used for. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with the likes of "Family Guy," "The Simpsons," or "Rick and Morty," but it's simply refreshing to see that there are attempts to advance the possibilities of what hand-drawn characters can do beyond making us laugh. And since "Common Side Effects" was already renewed for Season 2, it has the chance to continue that path and become one of the most popular series within its gradually widening subgenre.